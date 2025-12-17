Armenian editions of Chinese literary classics unveiled in Yerevan

Xinhua) 09:56, December 17, 2025

YEREVAN, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A launch event for the Armenian editions of several Chinese literary works was held in the capital Yerevan recently.

Armenia's education and culture ministry announced that the Arevik Publishing House has translated and published works by several Chinese authors into Armenian this year, with the ministry's support.

The published titles include The King of Trees by Ah Cheng, Thunderstorm by Cao Yu, To Live by Yu Hua, Tales of Hulan River by Xiao Hong, and The Temple of Earth and I by Shi Tiesheng.

Daniel Danielyan, deputy minister at the ministry, said at the event that translating and publishing the works of these Chinese authors will help Armenian readers gain insight into Chinese history, literature and philosophy.

More outstanding literary works are expected to undergo translations on both sides, introducing readers to a wider array of writers from the two countries, Danielyan said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)