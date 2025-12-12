Foreign tourists drawn to China for traditional photoshoots, capturing cultural connection

Xinhua) 09:55, December 12, 2025

KUNMING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- As visitors step onto the flagstone paths of Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan Province in southwest China, they are whisked back in time by the city's ancient architecture. Laotian blogger Parn Sivlai, who boasts over 1.2 million followers, was blown away by an experience store dedicated to Hanfu, a traditional Chinese attire.

"Every set is too beautiful, so I want to try them all," Sivlai said while appreciating the elaborate robes and dresses. After dressing up, he decided to share the charm of the traditional clothing on social media, narrating the aesthetics and cultural stories behind the garments.

Sivlai is one of a growing number of international tourists connecting with Chinese culture through this "wearable" form of experience.

The trend has been on the rise across the country. In the central Chinese city of Luoyang, Vietnamese tourist Nguyen Quynh Chi quickly racked up likes after posting photos of herself wearing Hanfu near the city's ancient gates. In Beijing, tourists queue near the Forbidden City to get the imperial prince's look.

American blogger Vivin Qiang, who shared her Chinese-style photoshoot experience earlier this year, described it as more than just taking pictures. She mentioned how her stylist patiently explained the cultural significance of the Qipao's frog buttons and what different poses mean.

"This wasn't like a photoshoot. It felt more like a history lesson on Chinese aesthetics," she wrote in her video.

Thibaut Grzelak from France highlighted the global appeal of China's historical and cultural towns. He tried on Hanfu for the first time in Xitang Ancient Town in Zhejiang's Jiaxing, admiring the garments' bright colors and elegant designs. The experience made the 29-year-old feel "truly blended into the scenery."

To encourage more cultural engagement, Xitang actively promotes itself on social media and tourism platforms. By offering tickets online for easy purchase and providing group discounts, the town has streamlined access for international tourists, contributing to a 40.5 percent rise in group visits.

Experts attribute the soaring popularity of photoshoots in China to improved convenience for inbound travel and the appeal of Chinese culture itself.

Optimized entry policies have made travel a lot easier. Data from China's National Immigration Administration showed that visa-free entries accounted for over 7 million foreign arrivals in the third quarter of this year, representing 72.2 percent of all foreign entries and marking a 48.3 percent year-on-year increase.

The rising number has fueled a shift from rapid sightseeing to deep, experiential tourism. Hanfu, Qipao, and various ethnic costumes embody rich history, craftsmanship, philosophy, and etiquette. By donning the attire and striking poses rich in "Chinese flavor," tourists gain a tangible, active cultural connection, experts said.

Social media has also been an amplifier. When tourists snap and share their photos at landmark spots like the Forbidden City or other historic towns, those pictures quickly turn into "check-in routes".

Chinese netizens have responded with widespread warmth and inclusiveness. Comment sections are often flooded with welcoming messages like "Welcome back!" and "Be sure to try our local snacks!"

Experts said the trend signals a shift toward deeper cultural engagement by international visitors, and it not only reflects that international visitors are keen to embrace the beauty of traditional Chinese aesthetics, but Chinese people are equally keen for them to step beyond the pictures, into the daily life of China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)