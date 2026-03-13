Chinese author highlights power of cross-cultural travel, AI in writing at London Book Fair

Xinhua) 13:07, March 13, 2026

LONDON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Travel is not only movement through space, but also a way of understanding the world, Chinese author Xu Zhiyuan said on Tuesday during a discussion at the 2026 London Book Fair.

The fair, held in London from Tuesday to Thursday, brought together publishers, writers, and industry professionals from around the world.

During the event, Xu joined British translator Nicky Harman for a conversation on travel and writing, historical experience and literary expression.

Speaking at the session, titled "History and Travel: New Writing from China," Xu said writing on travel in many parts of the world has long been dominated by European and American authors, while perspectives from Chinese writers have been relatively limited.

"When young people from different parts of China go out into the world, they bring their own experiences to make sense of unfamiliar places. That in itself creates new narratives," he said.

Xu said that while researching Liang Qichao (1873-1929), a prominent Chinese thinker and reformer, he realized that many important ideas and literary works emerged from cross-cultural travel experiences.

Liang traveled extensively in the early 20th century, from East Asia to Europe and North America, and those experiences profoundly shaped his thinking and writing, Xu said.

The discussion also touched on the rapid rise of artificial intelligence in the publishing and content industries, a theme that featured prominently in multiple forums and events at this year's fair.

Xu said literature has always responded to new technologies. From the spread of printing technology to the rise of modern publishing, each major shift in information technology has reshaped the ways people write and read.

"We may be living through a moment similar to the Industrial Revolution of the 19th century. New technology will bring new ideas, and it will also produce new writers who will help us understand this changing world," he said.

The discussion was organized by the One-Way Street Foundation, which debuted its Sailor Program at the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair. Since 2018, the program has supported young Chinese writers in traveling to different countries and regions to undertake residencies and creative projects, with outcomes presented through books, exhibitions, and public events.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)