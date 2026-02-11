Lin Huiyin-themed museum in Fuzhou to open for trial operation

People's Daily Online) 14:09, February 11, 2026

A museum dedicated to Lin Huiyin will begin trial operations on Feb. 13 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, in the city's historic Sanfang Qixiang, or Three Lanes and Seven Alleys district.

Lin Huiyin, whose ancestral roots trace back to Fujian Province, was the first female architect in the People's Republic of China. She was also among the designers who contributed to the refined design proposals for the national emblem of the People's Republic of China and the Monument to the People's Heroes. A distinguished scholar of Chinese architectural history, Lin played a vital role in the preservation of traditional Chinese architecture and cultural heritage, including cloisonné craftsmanship.

Sanfang Qixiang was once home to Lin's parents and represents the starting point of her childhood memories. Through a collection of rare documents, historical artifacts and archival images, the museum presents Lin Huiyin's life story, academic achievements, cultural contributions and enduring sense of national commitment, offering visitors a comprehensive portrait of this pioneering guardian of cultural heritage.

