Foreign sinologists gather with Chinese writers to discuss literature exchanges
NANJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Thirty-nine sinologists from 31 countries shared their views with Chinese writers on the exchanges of Chinese and foreign literature on Monday, with an aim to boost international literature exchanges and further expand the reach of Chinese culture.
Among them, 15 were honored as "friends of Chinese literature" for their contributions to globally promoting Chinese literature through translation, who came at a seminar on literature translation that opened Monday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, east China.
Zhang Hongsen, chairman of the Chinese Writers Association that hosted the gathering, made a speech. He said that over the past 15 years since the inauguration of the seminar, there had been an increase in sinologists and translators who pay attention to and appreciate Chinese literature, signaling the flourishing growth of Chinese literature.
Belen Cuadra Mora, a Spanish translator who uses the Chinese name Bai Lan, has 20 years of experience in translation. She credited translation as the foundation of cooperation and a key to human progress. "Without translation, there would not be exchanges of thoughts, trade, and diplomacy, let alone world literature," she said.
International sinologists attending the gathering will also engage in literature-related activities including panel discussions, bookstore tours, and themed salons, according to the organizer.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's online literature market revenue soars to 6.9 bln USD in 2024
- Chinese online literature offers global readers a window into modern China
- China's online literature draws 575 million readers, fueled by post-2000 fans
- Feature: Chinese online literature is winning hearts in Japan
- China Writers Association holds meetings of presidium, national committee
- Farmer-writers in mountainous Xiji county of NW China's Ningxia harvest rich rewards in field of literature
- Tiziana Lippiello: You cannot understand China without understanding Chinese classics
- Giray Fidan: Chinese classics never die
- China's online literature rakes in over 605-million-USD in overseas revenue in 2023
- Chinese poetry master Ye Jiaying dies at 100
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.