Foreign sinologists gather with Chinese writers to discuss literature exchanges

Xinhua) 08:45, July 22, 2025

NANJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Thirty-nine sinologists from 31 countries shared their views with Chinese writers on the exchanges of Chinese and foreign literature on Monday, with an aim to boost international literature exchanges and further expand the reach of Chinese culture.

Among them, 15 were honored as "friends of Chinese literature" for their contributions to globally promoting Chinese literature through translation, who came at a seminar on literature translation that opened Monday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, east China.

Zhang Hongsen, chairman of the Chinese Writers Association that hosted the gathering, made a speech. He said that over the past 15 years since the inauguration of the seminar, there had been an increase in sinologists and translators who pay attention to and appreciate Chinese literature, signaling the flourishing growth of Chinese literature.

Belen Cuadra Mora, a Spanish translator who uses the Chinese name Bai Lan, has 20 years of experience in translation. She credited translation as the foundation of cooperation and a key to human progress. "Without translation, there would not be exchanges of thoughts, trade, and diplomacy, let alone world literature," she said.

International sinologists attending the gathering will also engage in literature-related activities including panel discussions, bookstore tours, and themed salons, according to the organizer.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)