China's online literature market revenue soars to 6.9 bln USD in 2024

Xinhua) 10:27, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The revenue of China's online literature market totaled 49.55 billion yuan (about 6.9 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, which was a year-on-year increase of 29.37 percent, demonstrating strong resilience and promising prospects, according to a Thursday report published by the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association (CADPA).

The report was released at the eighth China Online Literature+ Conference, which opened on Thursday, and says that the cumulative number of online literature works in China reached 42.1 million volumes last year -- an increase of over 4.2 million volumes compared to 2023. China's online literature user scale hit 638 million last year -- up 16 percent year on year.

Zhang Yijun, first vice chairman of CADPA, said that China's online literature has emerged as a new mass cultural art form and promoted the development of a diversified value system within the industry, and that its integration with micro-short dramas opened up new paths for the industry's transformation in 2024.

Last year, the number of IP adaptations of online Chinese literature totaled 83,250 volumes, which was a year-on-year increase of 14.55 percent, becoming an important carrier in promoting Chinese culture overseas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)