China's online literature draws 575 million readers, fueled by post-2000 fans

Xinhua) 13:38, June 17, 2025

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's online literature readership has swelled to 575 million, underscoring the growing dominance of digital storytelling in the country's cultural landscape.

The 2024 China Online Literature Blue Book found that readers aged 26 to 45 make up about half of the total audience.

But those born after 2000 are fueling much of the recent growth, accounting for nearly a quarter of all readers, according to a report released Tuesday by the China Writers Association.

The report, based on data from 50 leading online literature platforms across China, estimated that the industry generated around 44 billion yuan (approximately 6.1 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue in 2024.

By the end of 2024, China's online literature catalog had grown to more than 33 million works, with 2 million new titles added that year, a 7 percent increase from 2023.

High-quality online works continue to emerge across a variety of genres like realism, science fiction and historical fiction, enriching the fabric of contemporary Chinese literature.

Science fiction, in particular, is shining brilliantly as a standout genre. In 2024 alone, 180,000 new sci-fi titles were published, as the genre continues to gain traction and moves closer to the cultural mainstream.

The creative surge is largely driven by a new generation of young writers. In 2024, roughly 2.8 million authors registered on online platforms, including 350,000 who signed professional contracts. Nearly 40 percent of them belong to Gen Z.

The boom in online storytelling has sparked a wave of screen adaptations, with an increasing number of literary works being reimagined as television dramas, short-form series, animated shows and video games.

Short-form dramas, in particular, have seen a surge in popularity. In 2024, the format drew 662 million users and generated a market value of 50.4 billion yuan, surpassing China's total box office revenue for the first time. That year, more than 1,600 short dramas adapted from online literature received official licenses, marking an 81 percent increase from the previous year.

Chinese online literature is gaining traction internationally. In 2024, the number of active overseas readers reached an estimated 200 million, with around 30 million new users joining platforms over the course of the year.

According to the report, Asia remains the largest market for Chinese online literature, accounting for approximately 80 percent of global readership and over half of the total market share. North America has also emerged as a key growth region, making up around 30 percent of the global market.

"Chinese online literature is helping reshape global popular storytelling through the cross-cultural transmission of its creative model," said He Hong, head of the Online Literature Center at the China Writers Association, highlighting the genre's growing international appeal.

