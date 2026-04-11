KMT leader Cheng Li-wun pays tribute to Sun Yat-sen at cenotaph in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:00, April 11, 2026

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, led a KMT delegation on Saturday to pay tribute to Sun Yat-sen, a great forerunner of China's democratic revolution, at the cenotaph in Beijing.

The cenotaph is located in Biyun Temple at Fragrant Hills in the western suburbs of Beijing. Sun Yat-sen, a founding figure of the KMT and a revered revolutionary leader who played a pivotal role in overthrowing imperial rule in China, died in 1925 in Beijing. His remains were kept here before being transferred to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing in 1929.

Cheng is the first KMT chairperson to have led a delegation to the Chinese mainland in the past decade. The visit runs from Tuesday to Sunday. The delegation had visited Jiangsu Province and Shanghai before coming to Beijing.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)