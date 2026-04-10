Impressed by Shanghai's vitality, KMT leader urges cross-Strait goodwill, mutual trust

Xinhua) 09:12, April 10, 2026

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, leads a KMT delegation in a visit to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

SHANGHAI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Impressed by the mainland's vitality and creativity during a tour in Shanghai, Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, on Thursday called for building greater goodwill and mutual trust across the Taiwan Strait.

Leading a KMT delegation, Cheng arrived in Shanghai from Nanjing by high-speed train on Wednesday afternoon. The group's first stop was the Shanghai headquarters of the food delivery giant Meituan, where they experienced drone-based delivery services that offered a glimpse into the mainland's rapidly developing smart economy.

On Thursday morning, Cheng and her delegation toured Yangshan Port and the Shanghai Aircraft Design and Research Institute under the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., manufacturer of domestically-developed aircraft including the C919 passenger jet.

Speaking to reporters, Cheng commended Shanghai's prosperity and beauty, while recalling the city's wartime history and subsequent transformation.

"Peace is the most powerful force," she said. "Given enough time, peace can make anything possible."

She urged people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to remain committed to peaceful development.

The delegation departed Shanghai for Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, leads a KMT delegation in a visit to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)