KMT chairwoman says willing to do anything helpful to cross-Strait ties

Xinhua) 09:46, April 11, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party who is on a visit on the Chinese mainland, said Friday in Beijing that she is willing to "do anything as long as it helps promote peace across the Taiwan Strait."

Cheng is leading a KMT delegation to visit the mainland on the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Xi on Friday morning met with Cheng in Beijing.

It is the first time in a decade that a KMT chairperson has led a delegation to the mainland.

At a press conference held by the delegation, Cheng said the meeting between the two parties' leaders was candid and sincere. The leaders of the KMT and the CPC met again -- after a decade -- demonstrating a shared desire, goodwill, and sincerity toward the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, she said.

She also reviewed the delegation's visits in Nanjing and Shanghai and expressed appreciation for the thoughtful arrangements by the mainland hosts.

Cheng said since assuming the post of the KMT chairperson, she has sensed strong calls from various sectors in Taiwan for cross-Strait exchanges and peace. Rising cross-Strait tensions would be a scenario no one wishes to see, she said.

Cheng emphasized that under the condition of recognizing the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," mutual goodwill, communication and dialogue across the Strait are all possible.

The KMT chairwoman also urged relevant political figures in Taiwan to make the right choices, rather than neglect their duties for partisan or personal interests.

The KMT delegation's mainland visit began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)