China denounces U.S. move to sabotage bilateral normal sci-tech exchanges, cooperation

Xinhua) 10:02, April 11, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday denounced U.S. move to sabotage normal scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, saying this will only dampen U.S. innovation.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when answering a relevant question.

The U.S. House select committee on China has recently published a so-called "whistleblower" email account on its website, asking academics, researchers, and university faculty and staff to report research partnerships involving entities tied to China's defense or industrial base.

"Apparently, this so-called select committee has no scruples whatsoever in its attempt to suppress and contain China," said Mao.

She said in recent years, the U.S., by overstretching the concept of national security, has deliberately disrupted normal China-U.S. sci-tech exchanges and cooperation, and wantonly gone after Chinese students and scholars.

"Such practices will only backfire and dampen the U.S.'s own innovation dynamism," Mao added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)