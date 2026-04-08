He bridges two countries with an album

People's Daily) 13:54, April 08, 2026

An album unveils a long-buried history. A single act of courage bridges the divide across the Pacific. American youth Evan Kail encountered China while safeguarding a historical truth, and from this connection embarked upon a journey to become a peace envoy bridging the two nations. Today, let us listen to his story with China, the story written with courage and friendship.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)