China, U.S. should respect each other, pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:14, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- As two major countries, China and the United States should respect each other, and pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, a Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks at a press conference held one day ahead of the opening of the session.

Noting that head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role of providing strategic guidance for China-U.S. ties, Lou said as long as the two sides faithfully implement the important common understandings between the two presidents, uphold equality, respect and mutual benefit, and work to lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems, the bilateral relationship will be able to move forward steadily.

China is willing to work with the United States to strengthen communication at all levels and through various channels, so as to create broader space for bilateral cooperation, Lou said.

Meanwhile, China adheres to its own principles and red lines, and will, as always, resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests, he added.

Lauding the exchanges between the NPC and the U.S. Congress last year, Lou said the NPC is ready to maintain contact and exchanges with the U.S. Congress and contribute to the steady and sound development of China-U.S. relations from the angle of legislatures.

"We hope that the U.S. Congress will view China and China's development in an objective and rational way, and do more things conducive to the bilateral relationship and the friendship between our peoples," he added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)