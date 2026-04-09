'Ping-Pong Diplomacy' turns 55 as a US delegation arrives in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 15:19, April 09, 2026
A US delegation lands in Beijing on April 7 to mark the 55th anniversary of the historic "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" of 1971. That landmark event saw nine members of the US table tennis team travel to China, becoming the first American delegation to visit the country in decades. Their trip was the beginning of what became known as "Ping-Pong Diplomacy," and helped lay the groundwork for the establishment of official diplomatic relations between China and the US. This year, during their 7-day trip in China, the delegation will revisit the key historical sites associated with this pivotal moment in bilateral relations.
(Produced by Guan Haoyu and Zhang Bolan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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