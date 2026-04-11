Chinese VP calls for solid actions revitalizing China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy spirit

Xinhua) 09:52, April 11, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attends the Commemoration of the 55th Anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy and the launching ceremony of the China-U.S. Youth Sports Exchange Events, where he reads out a congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Friday attended the Commemoration of the 55th Anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy and the launching ceremony of the China-U.S. Youth Sports Exchange Events in Beijing, where he read out a congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping.

Reviewing the historic significance of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy, Han said that bilateral ties are currently at a critical juncture, and the strategic choices made by the two countries will once again influence the direction of the evolution of the world order.

President Xi pointed out that China and the U.S. being partners and friends is both a lesson from history and a need of the present, Han cited.

Han said practice has proved that a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship serves the common interests of the two peoples and also meets the common expectations of the international community.

Calling on both sides to draw experience from history and use the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as a guide, Han said both sides should uphold a respectful attitude towards each other, hold the bottom line of peaceful coexistence and strive for the prospects of win-win cooperation.

Noting that more sincerity and concrete actions are needed to revitalize the spirit of Ping-Pong Diplomacy in the new era, Han said both sides should build bridges for bilateral people-to-people, local and youth exchanges and cooperation.

During the commemoration, Han also inaugurated the China-U.S. Youth Sports Exchange Events with guests from both countries.

He hopes that U.S. teenagers participating in sports exchanges in China will bring curiosity and return with an objective understanding of China and a precious friendship with Chinese partners. In this context, he called for jointly writing a new chapter of China-U.S. friendly exchanges.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)