Zelensky says Ukraine ready for "symmetrical steps" in Easter ceasefire

Xinhua) 09:38, April 11, 2026

KIEV, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine is ready for "symmetrical steps" if Russia adheres to an Orthodox Easter ceasefire.

"Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are ready for symmetrical steps. We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holidays this year and will act accordingly," Zelensky wrote on X.

He said that people need an Easter free from threats and real movement toward peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday an Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, set to run from 16:00 on April 11 till the end of the day on April 12, the Kremlin said in a statement.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)