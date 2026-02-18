Trilateral talks on Ukraine end for today

Xinhua) 10:00, February 18, 2026

Participants in the trilateral talks among Ukraine, the United States and Russia left the venue after the first day of talks in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2026. A new round of trilateral talks among Ukraine, the United States and Russia lasted over four hours on Tuesday, and will continue on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ma Ruxuan)

GENEVA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A new round of trilateral talks among Ukraine, the United States and Russia lasted over four hours on Tuesday, and will continue on Wednesday.

The two-day negotiations, held behind closed doors, are expected to address territorial issues, military matters, political and economic concerns, as well as security arrangements, Russia's state news agency TASS reported.

Russia's delegation includes presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.

The United States is represented by presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the U.S. president. Ukraine's delegation is led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

