Chinese authorities unveil measures to strengthen national freight transport hubs

Xinhua) 10:36, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Thursday announced to support initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's national comprehensive freight transport hubs, as part of broader efforts to modernize its transportation network.

The announcement, jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport, said that over a three-year period starting from 2026, support will be provided to around 30 cities and city clusters to upgrade their national comprehensive freight hubs.

Efforts will be made to increase transport capacity for critical strategic materials and key industrial goods, while accelerating the development of a logistics network that is well-connected domestically and internationally, and that operates safely and efficiently, according to the announcement.

China's transportation sector has maintained steady growth in recent years, with 2025 marking renewed momentum in driving smarter, consumption-integrated transportation growth.

Looking ahead, the world's transport powerhouse will work faster to boost its strength in transportation, according to the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)