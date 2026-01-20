China expects record-high air travel during Spring Festival travel rush

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation sector is projected to manage a record number of 95 million passenger trips during the upcoming Spring Festival travel season, an official from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Monday.

During the 40-day travel rush, which runs from Feb. 2 to March 13, the daily average is expected to hit 2.38 million passengers trips, said Wang Weijun, deputy director of the transport department of CAAC, during a press conference.

Throughout this period, the sector is scheduled to handle an average of 19,400 flights per day, marking a 5 percent increase year on year, Wang said.

Wang attributed the surge in air travel to factors such as the integrated development of aviation and tourism, an extended holiday period, and facilitated cross-border travel. Popular routes encompass northern "ice-and-snow" destinations, warmer southern resorts, as well as international routes for outbound and inbound tourism.

Wang noted that to address the growing demand, the CAAC will implement targeted measures in safety management, flight capacity, and service support.

The civil aviation system will make all-out efforts to ensure safe, convenient and comfortable travel for passengers, and maintain air cargo channels smooth and efficient during the period, Wang added.

