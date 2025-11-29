China sees 56.88 bln passenger trips in January-October

Xinhua) 10:10, November 29, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China reported 56.88 billion cross-regional passenger trips in the first 10 months of 2025, up 3.6 percent year on year, the Ministry of Transport said on Friday.

Freight volume also maintained growth momentum. From January to October, the country's operational freight volume reached 48.29 billion tonnes, an increase of 3.5 percent from a year earlier.

Specifically, highway freight volume was 35.62 billion tonnes, up 3.6 percent year on year, while waterway freight volume was 8.29 billion tonnes, up 3.5 percent year on year.

Port container throughput saw rapid growth. From January to October, the port cargo throughput hit 15.13 billion tonnes, up 4.3 percent year on year. Of this total, domestic and foreign trade cargo throughput grew by 4.6 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

Fixed-asset investment in the transport sector totaled 2.95 trillion yuan (about 417 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of 2025.

