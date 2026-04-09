Macao airport reports Q1 passenger growth, steady holiday traffic

Xinhua) 09:58, April 09, 2026

MACAO, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Macau International Airport (MIA) recorded growth in passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2026, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

The airport registered 2,117,427 passenger traffic in the first quarter, up about 15 percent year-on-year, while aircraft movements rose 10 percent to 15,952, according to the release.

The MIA noted that passengers from the mainland accounted for 41 percent of the total, and those from Taiwan for 19 percent. International passenger traffic reached 224,000 in the first two months, an increase of 11 percent year-on-year.

During the Easter and Qingming Festival holidays from last Friday to Tuesday, the airport handled 115,000 passengers and 856 aircraft movements, up 2.6 percent and 9.1 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The MIA said it is stepping up efforts to expand its route network ahead of summer, working with airlines on new routes to the mainland and Northeast Asia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)