A Path Spanning 130 Years: Xi'an Jiaotong University celebrates 130th anniversary

People's Daily Online) 10:31, April 08, 2026

Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU) is marking its 130th founding anniversary and the 70th anniversary of its landmark Westward Relocation on April 8, 2026, with the release of a promotional film, "A Path Spanning 130 Years."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)