China produces 55 mln university graduates over 5 years

Xinhua) 15:07, September 23, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's higher education system has produced over 55 million graduates during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday, highlighting the sector's role in supporting economic and social development.

During this period, vocational education accounted for over 70 percent of the skilled workers newly added to the country's modern industries, said Huai Jinpeng, minister of education, at a press conference.

China's higher education institutions have won more than 75 percent of the country's national awards in natural science and technological invention over the past five years, Huai added.

"Chinese universities have achieved original breakthroughs in fields such as life sciences, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, materials science and space science, while also making progress in philosophy, social sciences, culture and the arts," the minister said.

