Peking University holds graduation ceremony

Xinhua) 08:38, July 03, 2025

A graduate adjusts the mortarboard for a fellow student before the graduation ceremony at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2025. Peking University held the graduation ceremony on Wednesday and conferred bachelor's degrees to more than 4,000 graduates. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Liu Qiao, dean of Peking University's Guanghua School of Management, turns the tassel for a graduate at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2025. Peking University held the graduation ceremony on Wednesday and conferred bachelor's degrees to more than 4,000 graduates. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Graduates pose for a group photo after the graduation ceremony at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2025. Peking University held the graduation ceremony on Wednesday and conferred bachelor's degrees to more than 4,000 graduates. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Graduates chant during the graduation ceremony at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2025. Peking University held the graduation ceremony on Wednesday and conferred bachelor's degrees to more than 4,000 graduates. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

