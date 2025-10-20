CUHK History Museum displays Yang Zhenning's Nobel Prize Certificate
On October 19, 2025, the History Museum of the Chinese University of Hong Kong showcases the certificate, medal, and other items from Yang Zhenning's 1957 Nobel Prize in Physics. In 1999, Yang donated many of his awards, articles, letters, and manuscripts, including his Nobel medal, to CUHK. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
On Saturday, the Nobel laureate, Chinese Academy of Sciences academician, and renowned physicist Yang Zhenning passed away in Beijing at the age of 103.
