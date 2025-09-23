We Are China

China adds 63 new vocational undergraduate universities in 5 years

Xinhua) 16:28, September 23, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has established 63 vocational undergraduate universities in the past five years, Xiong Sihao, vice minister of education, announced Tuesday.

China is home to 87 vocational undergraduate universities, 9,302 secondary vocational schools and 1,562 vocational colleges, with the total number of students reaching 34 million, Xiong told a press conference.

With these figures, China has built the world's largest vocational education system, Xiong said.

He added that these institutions offer 1,434 majors, covering every industrial category listed in the United Nations Industrial Classification.

In addition, China has also promoted the integration of industries and education to better align talent cultivation with regional economic and industrial development, Xiong said.

