Old pear trees make village in NW China a popular tourist destination

Xinhua) 08:43, April 08, 2026

Tourists view pear trees in full bloom at Nanchangtan Village in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 6, 2026.

The village is home to hundreds of old pear trees, the oldest of which is over 600 years old. This natural wonder has made the village a popular tourist destination.

Every April, the local government holds a "Pear Blossom Festival" to promote the tourism of the village by showcasing the unique landscape and culture to visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows pear trees in full bloom at Nanchangtan Village in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The village is home to hundreds of old pear trees, the oldest of which is over 600 years old. This natural wonder has made the village a popular tourist destination.

Every April, the local government holds a "Pear Blossom Festival" to promote the tourism of the village by showcasing the unique landscape and culture to visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows pear trees in full bloom at Nanchangtan Village in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The village is home to hundreds of old pear trees, the oldest of which is over 600 years old. This natural wonder has made the village a popular tourist destination.

Every April, the local government holds a "Pear Blossom Festival" to promote the tourism of the village by showcasing the unique landscape and culture to visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Tourists enjoy their leisure time under pear trees in full bloom at Nanchangtan Village in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 6, 2026.

The village is home to hundreds of old pear trees, the oldest of which is over 600 years old. This natural wonder has made the village a popular tourist destination.

Every April, the local government holds a "Pear Blossom Festival" to promote the tourism of the village by showcasing the unique landscape and culture to visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)