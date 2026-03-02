In pics: Shehuo gala in Yinchuan, China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:06, March 02, 2026

People perform during a Shehuo gala in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 1, 2026. The gala, which was attended by 20 performing teams, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form.

The Shehuo gala, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 1, 2026 shows people performing during a Shehuo gala in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The gala, which was attended by 20 performing teams, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 1, 2026 shows people performing during a Shehuo gala in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

