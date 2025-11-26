Floriculture industry thrives in Xingqing District, China's Ningxia

A worker picks roses at a high-tech smart agriculture demonstration park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2025. In recent years, Xingqing District in Yinchuan has leveraged its abundant sunshine to develop the floriculture industry. The flower production here has been boosted during winter by establishing agriculture demonstration parks.

Currently, the district has more than 7,000 mu (about 467 hectares) area under flower cultivation, generating an annual output value of 160 million yuan (about 22.6 million U.S. dollars). The floriculture industry has created jobs for more than 4,000 local farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A worker selects potted flowers at a high-tech smart agriculture demonstration park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Workers pick carnations at a high-tech smart agriculture demonstration park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A worker selects roses at a high-tech smart agriculture demonstration park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A worker moves potted flowers at a high-tech smart agriculture demonstration park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A worker packages fresh cut flowers at a high-tech smart agriculture demonstration park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A worker waters flowers at a high-tech smart agriculture demonstration park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2025 shows a high-tech smart agriculture demonstration park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

