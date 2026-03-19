Women vintners drive rise of China's Ningxia on world wine industry

Xinhua) 10:13, March 19, 2026

YINCHUAN, March 18 (Xinhua) -- As spring breezes blow through the Helan Mountains in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the sprawling vineyards on the eastern foothills shake off their winter slumber. For seasoned winemaker Zhang Jing, this marks the beginning of another bustling year ahead.

As the weather gets warmer, the Gobi desert will gradually turn green again. "I believe that wines from such a challenging terroir will continue to bring surprises to the world," the 47-year-old said, gazing out over her vineyards.

Zhang is a founding member of the Helan Qingxue Vineyard, Ningxia's first demonstration winery. In 2011, her Jiabeilan Grand Reserve 2009 put Chinese wine in the global spotlight by winning a top prize at the Decanter World Wine Awards, marking the first time a Ningxia wine had achieved such a feat.

Thanks to its arid climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains in Ningxia are widely regarded as a "golden zone" for premium viticulture. But when Zhang first set out to chase her dream, the land was barren and its future was uncertain.

"When I first broke ground with a shovel and saplings, few believed that a woman could make a difference here. Some probably thought I had lost my mind, especially after nearly all our vines died in the first year due to high soil salinity," Zhang recalled with a smile. "But dreams have nothing to do with gender."

By consulting experts and improving soil conditions, Zhang raised the vine survival rate to 70 percent. She even ditched spicy foods to maintain her sensitive palate and traveled to France's Rhone Valley for training. Zhang put in countless hours in vineyards and cellars, honing her craft.

"Nothing is impossible if you never give up easily," she said. "I have proved myself and also proved that Ningxia could produce world-class wines."

Today, Ningxia has emerged as a rising star in the global wine landscape, attracting more than 200 domestic and international wineries and producing 140 million bottles of wine annually.

Its "wine grape corridor" stretches 195 kilometers along the Helan Mountains, transforming over 400,000 mu (about 26,700 hectares) of once-barren land into lush vineyards.

Women are playing a major role in the transformation. Of the region's 130 wineries, about a quarter are owned or managed by women.

Among them is Wang Fang, who returned from Germany in 2011 convinced of Ningxia's potential and founded Kanaan Winery.

"One particularly harsh winter killed nearly 30 percent of our young vines," Wang recalled. "Starting a business is never easy. Perseverance matters."

Today, her wines are exported to more than 10 countries and regions, including Britain, Germany, Italy and Canada.

A younger generation is reshaping the industry through innovation, and Yuan Yuan is leading the charge. After graduating from Sun Yat-sen University's School of Tourism Management in 2015, she returned to her family's winery in Ningxia, ready to shake things up with fresh ideas.

In 2016, she launched a "wine plus tourism" model, opening the winery to visitors and offering vineyard tours, grape cultivation, guided tastings and behind-the-scenes brewing sessions.

The model has diversified revenue sources and created 1,200 local jobs. Over two-thirds of these positions are held by women, who earn over 40,000 yuan (about 5,800 U.S. dollars) annually on average, according to Yuan.

Official data shows that women now make up over 40 percent of the workforce in Ningxia's wine industry, with roles spanning the entire value chain, including planting, winemaking, management, brand development and wine tourism.

"The wine industry suits women in many ways," Zhang said. "Qualities such as sensitivity, warmth, passion, elegance and intellectuality align perfectly with the character of wine. At the same time, we're not lacking in pragmatism, resilience, innovation, or vision."

Looking ahead, Zhang remains optimistic. "Driven by our love for the land and commitment to quality, we will keep striving and step by step, we will leave the mark of Chinese women on the world wine landscape," Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)