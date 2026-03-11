More than a scenic view, sunset ignites tourism in NW China region

YINCHUAN, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Lanshan Park in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has gained wider attention for integrating winter sports, local cuisine and cultural events with its natural sunset scenery, resulting in increased visitor numbers and diversified tourism offerings.

Lanshan Park's "sunset ice rink," spanning approximately 8,000 square meters, has seen increasing tourist visits since the Spring Festival holiday last month. This outdoor rink offers views of the magnificent Helan Mountains, attracting visitors for skating, family-friendly activities and photo opportunities. It also features costumed mascots and miniature trains, contributing to its appeal among diverse age groups.

Wang Wentao, a tourist from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, accompanied by his nine-year-old daughter, described the experience in the park as extraordinary. "It rarely snows in my home city, and you certainly won't find an outdoor ice rink with sunset views. My daughter was delighted and the scenery was amazing. It's well worth the trip," he said.

Nearby, bustling food stalls and heated tents offered popular local snacks and hotpot.

A recent photo-posing sensation at this venue has also gained widespread popularity. Visitors put on warm red suits and lie on the frozen lake, posing for photos with the sunset-drenched mountains in the background.

According to the project manager Li Pengfei, this activity peaks at sunset and attracts many out-of-town visitors.

Local resident He Rong, 22, said: "It's a bit chilly lying on the ice, but watching the mountains and sky turn gold puts my mind at ease. I almost drifted off to sleep."

More over, Lanshan Park teamed up with the nearby Shahu Scenic Area this winter to offer an "ice-breaking journey." Passengers cruise on antique-style boats through water channels cut open by an icebreaker, enjoying hotpot, wine or tea while enjoying winter landscapes and sunset reflections.

"The park usually saw few visitors in winter, but this year, daily peak holiday attendance neared 10,000," said Wang Hao, deputy general manager of Yinchuan Cultural Tourism Development Group. "We have made full use of our sunset resources."

Once an ordinary city park, Lanshan's signature sunset scenery has brought Yinchuan City into the spotlight.

Local authorities were quick to adapt to this spotlight, upgrading infrastructure and adding a visitor center and souvenir stores. In 2024, visitor numbers soared, earning Lanshan Park the reputation of "Yinchuan's city lounge."

Since May 2025, Lanshan Park has been hosting the "sunset choir," drawing thousands to sing together as the sun sets over the lake and mountains. Seasonal music festivals and themed events have followed, sometimes prompting visitors to linger despite rain.

In a period of more than half a year, Lanshan Park recorded 3.6 million visits and generated almost 200 million yuan (about 29 million U.S. dollars) in indirect revenue.

In Yinchuan, the sunset has become more than just a scenic view -- it now shines as a symbol of the city's creativity and vitality. Tourism officials note that while overall attendance has increased, there is ongoing focus on boosting per capita spending through enhanced programming and new attractions.

