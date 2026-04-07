PD Explainer | The rise of ZXMOTO: China's 'Fast & Furious' moment in motorcycles

(People's Daily App) 15:55, April 07, 2026

In late March 2026, China's ZXMOTO stunned the world at the World Superbike Championship in Portugal, claiming back-to-back wins in the fiercely competitive SSP class. Racing against giants like Ducati, Yamaha, and Kawasaki, ZXMOTO didn't just compete, it dominated, crossing the finish line with a nearly four-second lead. Driving this achievement is Zhang Xue, a former mechanic who as a teen once chased TV crews just to be noticed. Now, his audacious dream has become reality. People's Daily reporter He Jieqiong unpacks this real-life "Fast & Furious" story, one of passion, grit and China's manufacturing excellence.

(Produced by He Jieqiong, Lu Dong, Di Jingyuan and Ni Tao; Cover photo by Li Mingzhi; Interns Wu Jiayi and Liu Yixuan also contributed to the video)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)