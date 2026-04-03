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Spring in Dali: A taste of fresh broad bean cakes
(People's Daily Online) 15:12, April 03, 2026
As Qingming Festival approaches, fresh broad beans are ripening across the fields of Yunlong county in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Local villagers head into the fields to harvest fresh pods and turn them into a seasonal specialty — fresh broad bean cakes. From field to kitchen, this simple dish captures the true flavor of spring and a taste of home.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
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