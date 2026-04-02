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Picturesque view of tea garden in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 16:47, April 02, 2026

Tea bushes unfurl like the fingerprints of the earth across the Changgangshan Tea Garden in Hongxing Town, Mingshan District, Ya'an City, Sichuan Province, March 31, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Tea bushes unfurl like the fingerprints of the earth across the Changgangshan Tea Garden in Hongxing Town, Mingshan District, Ya'an City, Sichuan Province, March 31, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Photo taken on March 31, 2026 shows a high-speed train passing by the Changgangshan Tea Garden in Hongxing Town, Mingshan District, Ya'an City, Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Photo taken on March 31, 2026 shows a high-speed train passing by the Changgangshan Tea Garden in Hongxing Town, Mingshan District, Ya'an City, Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)