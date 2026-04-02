Picturesque view of tea garden in Sichuan
Tea bushes unfurl like the fingerprints of the earth across the Changgangshan Tea Garden in Hongxing Town, Mingshan District, Ya'an City, Sichuan Province, March 31, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Tea bushes unfurl like the fingerprints of the earth across the Changgangshan Tea Garden in Hongxing Town, Mingshan District, Ya'an City, Sichuan Province, March 31, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Photo taken on March 31, 2026 shows a high-speed train passing by the Changgangshan Tea Garden in Hongxing Town, Mingshan District, Ya'an City, Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Photo taken on March 31, 2026 shows a high-speed train passing by the Changgangshan Tea Garden in Hongxing Town, Mingshan District, Ya'an City, Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
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