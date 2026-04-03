Xiong'an New Area attracts growing number of enterprises, talent

People's Daily Online) 10:02, April 03, 2026

Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province is attracting a growing number of companies and talent as it approaches its ninth year.

For Shao Tianlan, founder of Mech-Mind Robotics, the move to Xiong'an comes down to one thing: peace of mind.

His company relocated its headquarters from Beijing in September 2024. "Here, we can focus entirely on R&D and product development without red tape," said Shao, 37.

This aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the Xiong'an Urban Computing Center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

He credited the new area's supportive policies and services. Once a company submits its needs, he said, staff from relevant government departments follow up in person to handle business registration, tax affairs, banking and talent policy coordination. Many administrative matters can also be processed both in Beijing and in Xiong'an.

That seamless experience is the result of sustained reform by Xiong'an's business environment bureau, which has pushed to consolidate government services into a single point of contact.

To date, the new area has rolled out 278 government service scenarios shared between Beijing and Xiong'an, with 234 administrative items most frequently handled in the capital now accessible in Xiong'an.

In December last year, a dedicated Beijing-Xiong'an integrated services hotline was launched, drawing on a knowledge base of 7,422 entries to offer comprehensive, one-stop support for enterprises and individuals relocated to Xiong'an.

To help attract, retain and develop talent, Xiong'an released 16 measures in late 2023, making it easier for professionals of all backgrounds to innovate, start businesses and settle down in the new area.

The policy package gave Shao the confidence to put down roots. In the year-plus since relocating, his company has hired a number of young professionals with support from relevant departments in Xiong'an.

As a holder of the Xiong'an talent card, an official certificate granted by the local government to qualified professionals, Shao enjoys subsidized housing, a living allowance and free public transport.

"With this kind of all-round, full-cycle support, building my future in Xiong'an is genuinely stress-free," he said.

For Liu Suying, a recent Beijing Jiaotong University graduate born in the 2000s who joined Blue Arrow Hongqing (Xiong'an) Space Technology Co., Ltd. last August, the defining word for life in Xiong'an is "warmth."

The first instance of that warmth came before she even started work. Xiong'an offers free accommodation at designated "talent stations" for young jobseekers attending interviews or exams in the area.

The second came after she joined the company. As a recent graduate, she receives a monthly living allowance of 1,000 yuan ($145).

This reflects Xiong'an's innovative approach to housing. Xiong'an's housing system ensures supply through multiple sources, provides support through various channels and encourages both purchase and rental. New residential developments in the area are required to set aside at least 30 percent of units as rental-only housing.

Cheng Jie, general manager of a local company providing affordable housing rental services, said the company has so far provided 8,898 rental units for relocated talent, new residents and young workers in Xiong'an.

For Lyu Haibo, an employee of Sinochem Holdings, the commute from his office to his home in Xiong'an takes just 10 minutes.

Six months in, he summed up his new life with one word: "relieved."

Work, shopping and exercise are all within a 15-minute radius, he said. A unified smart card covers six cross-city functions, including social security, public transport and tourism across Beijing and Xiong'an.

Education and health care have also put him at ease. "I thought transferring my kids to a new school would be a hassle, but it went surprisingly smoothly," he said.

To support the children of relocated families, Xiong'an launched a one-stop school transfer platform for Beijing-registered residents. Last September, Lyu's two sons were enrolled at the Xiong'an campus of Shijia Hutong Primary School.

His wife still works in Beijing. At first, he would head back to the capital on weekends, but that has gradually reversed. Now she comes to Xiong'an instead.

"The launch of a new customized commuter bus service linking Beijing and Xiong'an New Area makes it even more convenient to go back and forth," Lyu said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)