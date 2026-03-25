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Before-and-after images reveal remarkable transformation in Xiong'an

(People's Daily Online) 16:01, March 25, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, on March 23. These before-and-after images capture the area's remarkable transformation.


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(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)

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