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In Numbers: High-Quality Development of Xiong'an New Area
By Deng Zijun and Xu Zihe (Global Times) 16:40, April 02, 2026
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Technology empowers rice cultivation, drives rural revitalization in S China's Hainan
- Smart irrigation system facilitates blueberry farming in C China's Hubei
- Technology drives sowing of broad beans in Huangzhong district, NW China's Qinghai
- Black-necked cranes seen in Hongyuan County, China's Sichuan
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