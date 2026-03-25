World's first nanoscale micro-vibration lab commences operations in Xiong'an New Area, to support high-end manufacturing

Global Times) 16:47, March 25, 2026

The interior environment of the laboratory Photo: Screenshot from Science and Technology Daily

The world's first nanoscale micro-vibration laboratory, independently developed by China, has officially commenced operations in the Xiong'an New Area in North China's Hebei province, which could provide support for the independent development of high-end manufacturing sectors in China, Science and Technology Daily reported Tuesday.

This laboratory, developed by the China Electronics Engineering Design Institute Co, Ltd (CEEDI), was established to enhance the precise control and evaluation capabilities of nanoscale micro-vibration environments.

The laboratory houses a micro-vibration test bed hailed as a "national key instrument" - the largest and most accurate of its kind globally, the report said.

The test bed is 4 meters by 4 meters, has a self-weight of approximately 50 tons and a designed load capacity of up to 20 tons, enabling it to meet the testing requirements for complete large-scale semiconductor equipment and full-size satellite payloads, according to the report.

The test bed can also effectively isolate environmental vibration interference from the surrounding foundation and buildings. It is also capable of simulating extremely faint environmental vibrations, covering the full frequency scopes and amplitude ranges of concern in the electronics information and aerospace sectors.

The vibration table on the test bed possesses extensive waveform simulation capabilities, enabling precise simulation of sine waves, random waves, and swept sine waves in a single direction, as well as simultaneous simulation across three directions.

This means the test bed can provide researchers with highly flexible experimental conditions that closely mirror actual working environments.

The commissioning of the nanoscale micro-vibration laboratory has filled China's gaps in multiple areas, including micro-vibration testing methodologies, vibration tolerance criteria for precision equipment, evaluation systems for vibration isolation devices, and third-party testing services, per the report.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)