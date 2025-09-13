Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway under construction in China's Hebei

Xinhua) 10:24, September 13, 2025

Workers operate at a construction site of an underground section of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway and the auxiliary projects in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province, on Sept. 12, 2025. The underground section of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway in the start-up area of Xiong'an New Area is now under construction.

The railway is a pivotal section of the Beijing-Kunming high-speed railway that belongs to a greater high-speed rail artery network consisting eight vertical lines and eight horizontal lines in the country.

Upon completion, the railway line is expected to relieve the passenger transport pressure in the areas around Beijing while promoting high-quality development along the line. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025 shows a construction site of an underground section of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway and the auxiliary projects in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province.





Workers move steel bars at a construction site of an underground section of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway and the auxiliary projects in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province, on Sept. 12, 2025.





An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025 shows a construction site of an underground section of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province.





An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025 shows a construction site of an underground section of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway and the auxiliary projects in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province.





An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025 shows a construction site of an underground section of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway and the auxiliary projects in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province.





A worker binds up steel bars at a construction site of an underground section of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway and the auxiliary projects in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province, on Sept. 12, 2025.





A worker operates at a construction site of an underground section of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway and the auxiliary projects in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province, on Sept. 12, 2025.





