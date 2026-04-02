World-class pile-driving vessel delivered in east China

Xinhua) 16:27, April 02, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- A dynamic positioning pile-driving vessel, featuring a pile frame height of 156 meters, has been delivered in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Invested and built by the China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd, the vessel measures 130.5 meters in length, 40.8 meters in width, and 8.4 meters in depth.

The vessel has a maximum operational water depth of 70 meters and can install pile foundations with a diameter of 7 meters and a weight of 700 tonnes.

Its pile-driving positioning accuracy has reached centimeter level, according to Beijing Daily on Thursday.

The official delivery of the vessel will provide top-tier equipment support for major cross-sea bridges, offshore wind power, port and wharf construction, and deep-sea engineering projects both at home and abroad.

The vessel will set sail for Brazil in the near future, where it will be deployed to construct Latin America's longest cable-stayed sea bridge, the newspaper noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)