Engineering vehicles in training

(China Military Online) 10:43, October 23, 2025

An engineer soldier assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command operates an excavator to complete training subjects during a training exercise on October 14, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Fasen)


