Global engineering congress to be held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:00, October 03, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view of the Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- The World Federation of Engineering Organizations 2025 General Assembly and Global Engineering Congress will be held from Oct. 12 to 17 in Shanghai, according to the organizers.

Themed "Engineering shapes a Green Future," the six-day event aims to share China's engineering achievements and experiences while facilitating in-depth cooperation and communication within the international engineering community.

To date, about 300 overseas guests from 56 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in this year's event, according to the China Association for Science and Technology.

The conference will also include a declaration and the announcement of the 2025 global top 10 engineering achievements.

