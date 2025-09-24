Home>>
Light shows staged at Qibao Ancient Town in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 08:46, September 24, 2025
People visit the Qibao Ancient Town in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
The second Shanghai International Light Festival is underway, with Minhang as a sub-venue. The Qibao Ancient Town will stage light shows and performances until Oct. 8.
A performance is staged at the Qibao Ancient Town in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
A performance is staged at the Qibao Ancient Town in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
People visit the Qibao Ancient Town in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
