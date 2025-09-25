Shanghai gears up for 24th China Shanghai International Arts Festival

Xinhua) 10:58, September 25, 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 24th China Shanghai International Arts Festival (CSIAF) is scheduled to take place from Oct. 17 to Nov. 27, according to a press conference held by the Shanghai municipal government on Wednesday.

The festival will feature over 1,200 performances and events encompassing music, dance, theater and exhibitions, with artistic troupes and institutions from more than 80 countries and regions set to participate.

The CSIAF, which is convened across October and November each year, is one of China's most influential and prestigious international cultural exchange platforms. It is dedicated to fostering cultural exchange and mutual learning among civilizations.

Overseas productions will make up about 60 percent of the festival's main program, which includes a total of 129 performances of 55 shows, according to Kong Lun, deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism's bureau of international exchange and cooperation.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)