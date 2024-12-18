China unveils global top 10 engineering achievements 2024

Xinhua) 14:23, December 18, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Global Top 10 Engineering Achievements 2024 were announced Wednesday in Beijing by the Chinese Academy of Engineering's journal, Engineering.

The list includes CAR-T cell therapy, Chang'e-6 lunar mission, low-Earth-orbit communication satellite constellation, flexible displays, high-temperature gas-cooled-reactor nuclear power station, smart factories, autonomous vehicles, surgical robots, the Sora video-generation artificial intelligence model, and ultra-large wind power equipment.

These were selected through a global nomination process, expert review, public surveys, and deliberation by a selection committee.

The top 10 achievements highlight significant innovations in engineering and technology that have been completed and proven effective within the past five years. They encompass major engineering projects, key technological equipment, and breakthroughs in original innovation within engineering and technology.

This year's achievements represent the most advanced technological levels or significant original breakthroughs in one or more fields of engineering and technology, guiding the direction of future technological progress.

The journal Engineering has been organizing the selection annually since 2021.

