China releases report on global engineering frontiers

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) on Wednesday released a report on the global frontiers of engineering science and technology, including analyses of development trends and characteristics.

The annual report, Engineering Fronts in 2023, identified 93 frontiers of engineering research and 94 frontiers of engineering development in nine fields, including mechanical engineering, energy and mining engineering, agricultural engineering, and medical engineering.

According to the report, many breakthroughs have been achieved globally in emerging technologies such as big models, quantum chips and synthetic biology.

Interdisciplinary integration has also been promoted continuously, accelerating the penetration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and renewable energy into different fields.

Application frontiers have seen in-depth development, contributing to the expansion of the global sci-tech industry and the industrial innovation pattern.

"Engineering frontiers are key directions critical to the future development of engineering science and technology, and they are an important guide for innovation in engineering science and technology," according to CAE academician Yang Baofeng.

