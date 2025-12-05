Chinese vice premier urges strengthened efforts to cultivate outstanding engineers

Xinhua) 11:10, December 05, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a symposium on the reform of outstanding engineer cultivation in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday called for intensified efforts to deepen the reform of engineering education and cultivate outstanding engineers for the country's development.

Speaking at a symposium on the reform of outstanding engineer cultivation, Ding, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, encouraged more top universities and enterprises to participate in this work.

Cultivation should focus on the needs of the modern industrial system and engineering development, Ding said.

He also called for the deepened integration of production and education, as well as university-enterprise cooperation, to improve the quality and efficiency of talent development.

Additionally, he stressed the need to promote the bilateral and multilateral mutual recognition of engineer qualifications and education standards to better support enterprises in their overseas business activities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)