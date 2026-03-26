China unveils report highlighting 2025 global engineering fronts

Xinhua) 09:23, March 26, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A major report on global engineering frontiers was released at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li Xiaohong, president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), unveiled the "Engineering Fronts 2025" report at the ceremony. The report selected 94 engineering research frontiers and 95 engineering development frontiers across nine fields.

According to the report, four key trends are reshaping the engineering landscape. First, artificial intelligence and engineering are becoming increasingly integrated, driving a shift toward more automated, systematic and intelligent engineering practices. Second, real-world applications are accelerating the commercialization of new technologies and products, giving fresh momentum to innovation and industrial upgrading. Third, engineers are also pushing into uncharted, extreme and complex domains, expanding humanity's ability to explore and transform the world. Finally, the push for green and low-carbon solutions is driving sweeping changes across engineering systems, from energy structures to technological approaches and industrial models.

Since 2017, the CAE has released the annual report to help guide academic research, industrial development and policymaking. The findings are published globally in both Chinese and English. This year marked the first time the report was presented at the ZGC Forum.

The 2026 ZGC Forum, running through Sunday, is themed "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." Since its founding in 2007, the forum has become a major international event for advancing science and technology innovation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)