2026 Zhongguancun Forum kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:14, March 26, 2026

This photo taken on March 25, 2026 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A humanoid robot is pictured at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Guests interact with a humanoid robot at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A humanoid robot plays the piano at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo shows a view of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo shows a view of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A humanoid robot greets guests at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Guests learn about an intelligent brain-machine interface system at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Guests watch humanoid robots working at a dining bar at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Humanoid robots play the musical instruments and dance at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Humanoid robots play the musical instruments and dance at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum runs from March 25 to 29 under the theme "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)