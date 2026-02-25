2026 Zhongguancun Forum to be held in late March

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 25 to 29, according to its organizers.

With the annual theme of "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation," this year's forum will feature five main components: forum conferences, achievement releases, technology trade fairs, frontier competitions and supporting events.

Main events will include the opening ceremony and plenary session, parallel forums, achievement releases, the ZGC International Technology Trade Fair, and the Grand Final of Zhongguancun International Advanced Technology Innovation Competition.

This year's forum is jointly organized by several Chinese government agencies, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Founded in 2007 with the permanent theme of "Innovation and Development," the forum has evolved into a global, comprehensive, open, and high-level international event for enhancing global innovation in science and technology.

